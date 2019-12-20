DoP, FICCI to organise India Pharma 2020 and Medical Device 2020 in Gandhinagar

A curtain raiser of the event was recently held in Ahmedabad

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will organise India Pharma 2020 and Medical Device 2020 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar from March 5-7, 2020. A curtain raiser for the event was held on December 19, 2019 in Ahmedabad. Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, Gujarat FDCA as been appointed as the nodal officer of India Pharma 2020 and Medical Device 2020.

The event will cover all the sectors of the pharma industry starting from finished formulations, APIs, bio-pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and intermediates, natural extracts, excipients and many more. Visitors will have direct access to highly targeted senior pharma executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers.

The event will also allow networking opportunities with over 5000 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals. Over 150 CEOs of the pharma and medical devices industry including international drug regulators for 18 countries are invited to participate in the event.

The sessions in the conference will be held in the following areas. These are: Trends in healthcare technology; Ease of doing business; Import export issues; API issues;Labelling and packaging innovation challenges; R&D ecosystem for innovation and start up; Ayushman Bharat 2.0; Medical Devices Regulations; Make in India and pricing among others.

Also, the annual India Pharma and Medical Device awards will be conferred by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, for various categories including India Pharma Leader Award, Innovation of Year Award, Bulk Drug Company of the Year Award and Medical Device Company of the Year Award.