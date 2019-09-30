Domain Therapeutics achieves two discovery milestones in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

The two companies pursue the collaboration on the ongoing projects with the final objective to nominate preclinical candidates for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company specialised in the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting transmembrane receptors in neurology, oncology and rare diseases, announced the achievement of two discovery milestones in its multi-target collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

These milestones illustrate the ability of Domain Therapeutics to address orphan GPCRs (G Protein-Coupled Receptors) using its proprietary platforms, DTect-All and bioSens-All. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Collaborating with a partner of Boehringer Ingelheim’s standing is a great opportunity and another excellent endorsement of our expertise with challenging GPCRs,” said Pascal Neuville, CEO, Domain Therapeutics. “We are proud to have achieved, on time, the two first milestones of this collaboration. We look forward to building on this success.”

The two companies pursue the collaboration on the ongoing projects with the final objective to nominate preclinical candidates for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases.