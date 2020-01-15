DKSH opens new master distribution center to boost its Performance Materials business in India

DKSH has opened a new state-of-the-art distribution center in response to the increased demand for its Market Expansion Services and the rapidly growing economy in India.

Located in the Bhiwandi, Thane District, DKSH’s newest distribution center is fully certified and ensures compliance with Indian laws for the storage condition of chemicals and food ingredients. It is equipped with all the latest technology for logistics and warehousing operations, including dock levellers, vertical racking, reach trucks for speedy turnaround and ambient storage.

The centre is primarily focused on supplying ingredients and specialty chemicals to customers in the food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries throughout western India. The center enables consolidation and joins other distribution centers located strategically closer to customers in North, West and South of India.

Atul Nagarkar, Managing Director, DKSH India, commented: “We are very proud to inaugurate our new distribution center to serve the increasing demand for specialty chemicals in the local market. The new distribution center will allow us to serve our valued customers and to also create new business opportunities as strategic partners to our clients.”

The new facility, which further enhances DKSH’s already robust distribution network in India, will reinforce the company’s position as a leading Market Expansion Services provider for Performance Materials.