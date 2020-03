Read Article

The unit of the company is located at Chippada village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal

Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories said it has begun commercial production of its unit at Visakhapatnam. “The company has commenced commercial production effective from March 9, 2020, from DCV-SEZ unit of the company at Chippada village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam,” the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Divi’s Laboratories, established in Hyderabad, is a pharmaceutical company with two manufacturing units.