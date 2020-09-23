DGFT extends implementation date of track and trace for parent-child packaging to April 1, 2021

Read Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Department of Commerce under the Government of India has extended the implementation date of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations with parent-child relationship packaging to April 1, 2021. This is for both, small scale industry and non-small scale manufactured drugs.

Commenting on the DGFT order, Tushar Korday, Chairman- Foreign Trade Committee, IDMA, said, “On behalf of the industry, we appreciate the initiated move by the DGFT. It was a necessary step as due to the coronavirus pandemic situation across the country, the industry was not ready for the implementation of track and trace for parent-child relationship packaging. Besides, even the iVEDA (Integrated validation of exports of drugs from India and its authentication) portal is not ready for the use.”

Nipun Jain, Chairman, Small and Medium Pharma Manufacturers Association (SMPMA) responded, “It is a welcome move, as due to the coronavirus across the world the industry is already working under tremendous pressure and facing a lot of challenges. It would have been really difficult for the industry if the scheduled implementation date would have continued.”

Sahil Munjal, Vice-President, Pharmexcil, said, “This extension is a welcome step in the current unprecedented scenario of the ongoing pandemic as this will give pharma exporters more time to implement this crucial requirement in a proper way, plan for resources and ensure that the hardware, software and manpower are properly qualified and well trained to ensure smooth execution.”

Early this year, the government had issued the directive that pharma exporters from India need to implement the Track and Trace system. The Central system has been changed from DAVA to iVEDA and the commissioning of the portal was scheduled from October 1, 2020.