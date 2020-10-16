DGFT allows export of hand sanitiser containers with dispenser pumps

Read Article

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has lifted export restrictions on alcohol-based hand sanitisers containers with dispenser pumps.

As per the issued notification, the DGFT, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act 1992 (No 22 of 1922) as amended with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, the Central Government, made the amendment to the notification no 08 dated June 1, 2020, related to the export policy of hand sanitisers.

With this announcement, all types of hand sanitisers are permitted for export purpose, earlier hand sanitiser items in containers with dispenser pumps were restricted.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ketan Patel, Chairman and MD, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals said, “In the immediate aftermath of COVID-19, the sudden increase in demand of hand sanitisers resulted in a shortfall in the availability of indigenously made spray pumps. Now that the local manufacturers have geared up production volumes, the ministry’s decision to permit exports is the right move. International markets prefer sanitiser bottles with spray pumps. The ban had therefore adversely affected the exports of sanitisers. This relaxation will enable exporters to regain lost sales.”

