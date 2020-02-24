Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University hosts ICCS– 2020

Read Article

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) successfully concluded a three-day International Conference of Cardiovascular Sciences- 2020 (ICCS-2020) recently. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS in the presence of Professor Ramesh K Goyal, Vice-Chancellor, DPSRU; Professor Harvinder Popli, Officiating Registrar, DPSRU; Professor CC Kartha, President, IACS – India Section; Professor S K Gupta; Dr NS Dhalla, and Guest of Honour Professor Raja Babu Panwar, Vice-Chancellor, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur and Dr Mukesh Nandave, Coordinator, ICCS 2020.

The conference witnessed participation of over 600 delegates, eminent speakers from various parts of India and other countries, clinicians, basic scientists and young investigators who networked to solve and promote the research in cardiovascular sciences. ICCS 2020 is considered a connect between basic scientists, clinicians including cardiologists and academicians from medical as well as pharmacy colleges.

Prof Ramesh K Goyal, while focussing on the need for such conferences to promote the research in cardiovascular sciences, highlighted the need for creating awareness on prevention, diagnosis, rationale treatment and new research upgradation on cardiovascular diseases. IAS Sanjeev Khirwar, Secretary — Health & Family Welfare, Government of Delhi and MLA Ajay Dutt also inaugurated a mega health camp for a free screening of lifestyle-related disorders in collaboration with Rotary Club of Delhi Central.

While inaugurating the health camp, IAS Khirwar expressed the need for direct connect between hospitals as well as Mohalla Clinic with Pharmacy University.

ICCS-2020 facilitated discussions and session for translational research coming out from injuries in the battlefield. Sessions on medical devices and clinical cases from cardiology, in addition to artificial intelligence were some of the interesting topics that were covered during the symposium.