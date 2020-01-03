DBT calls for research proposals in new drug development

The goal of the call is to support milestone-driven proposals focussed on lead optimisation and preclinical testing of candidate therapeutics for the given four diseases

Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in collaboration with its public sector undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) invites proposals in the area of ‘Development of Drugs from existing leads with established proof of concept.’ The proposals are invited in four priority areas.

These are:

Communicable diseases

• Tuberculosis

Non-Communicable Diseases

• Cardio-Vascular Diseases (CVD),

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) and

• Cancer (oral, head and neck, cervical and breast cancer)

The goal of this call is to support milestone-driven proposals focussed on lead optimisation and preclinical testing of candidate therapeutics for the given four diseases. All proposed studies are directed to regulatory submission in India and the call excludes basic research, studies of disease mechanisms or epidemiological studies. Applications are expected to have defined milestones and timelines detailing how the project will move forward with identified key Go / No Go decision points.

The call is aimed to support collaborative proposals that combine complementary and synergistic research strengths in proposed lead candidate(s)/preclinical therapeutic lead(s).

Proposals may be submitted online in the DBT as well as BIRAC R&D format through DBTeProMIS (http://dbtepromis.nic.in/Login.aspx) and BIRAC online web Portal (www.birac.nic.in) under Category of Area-‘Drug Development’, clearly stating ‘Proposal against Call for Proposal’. The proposal closes on February 29, 2020.