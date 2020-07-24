CVD drugs, prescription records high; cough and cold dips in June second half: Wisdom Insight

Read Article

Immunity booster and vitamin continue to be in purchase preference

The second half of June month witnessed growth momentum in the pharmaceutical products purchase, especially in the cardiovascular (CVD) therapeutic areas. According to a research report of Wisdom Insight, during second half of June 2020, the medical prescription of CVD drugs recorded a clear uptrend in pharma purchase. Although, the immunity-linked products continued to have a strong purchase preference in the similar period.

The report is based on the research conducted over 4,000 consumer bills by chemists from eight different cities across India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune.

According to the research report, the first quarter of financial year 2021, (i.e. June 20) saw the increased purchase of telmisartan, bisoprolol, benidipine, amlodipine and clinidipine, among others. Besides, this plain rosuvastatin and atorvastatin were also seen in the majority of the bills. However, cough and cold and anti-bacterials segment saw a dip in their purchases in the second half of June compared to the first half, as more purchases were done at the onset of the monsoon, stated the report.

Other therapies which were present in the consumer bills are Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), laxatives or things like masks, egneral hygiene products, devices like oxymeters, etc.

Against this, the immunity booster products like chywanprash, ginger, moringa olifera, probiotics, green tea, amla, tulsi, turmeric, lemongrass, saffron, etc. remain in the purchase preference list of customers.

Commenting on the consumption behaviour, Anil Khanna, Partner, Wisdomsmith Advisors, said, “Consumer bills analysis clearly communicate that immunity and the chronic ailments continue to be of key concern, especially when media reports state that people with co-morbidities like cardiac and diabetic ailments are at bigger risk from coronavirus. Further, it’s safe to assume that this purchase behaviour will continue to prevail in the near future.”

Interestingly, during the same period, there was nearly 350 per cent increase in online searches related to immunity and cities like Secunderabad, Pryagraj (Allahabad), Ghaziabad, Patna, Bengaluru have registered maximum in searches for ‘immunity’ or ‘immune booster’. Similarly, ‘vitamin’ cities which lead in the list are Secunderabad, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi and Nagpur.

Besides this, the other highlights of the reports are:

Nearly 45 per cent retailers mentioned that nearly 25 per cent medicines in the prescription were not available with them.

80 per cent stockists reduced their operation time, ranging from two to four hours.

Nearly 500 per cent increase in digital consultations.

Nearly 33 per cent doctors wanted pharma companies to reduce webinars.

79 per cent doctors wanted pharma companies’ medical representative to do prior booking for e-call or F2F meeting.

41 per cent doctors felt that webinars done by pharma companies have no relevance or significance

65 per cent doctors were irritated at getting messages at odd times, were thinking of blocking the numbers.

While explaining the factors of certain prescribed medicines unavailability at chemist level, Khanna highlighted, “Due to various restrictions or state /local level lockdowns, companies are still struggling to ensure continuous availability of their brands. This is primarily a supply chain issue, as even pharma distributors are working for reduced duration, which is why there is a significant incidence of prescription bounce happening at the chemists’ level. The non-availability of brands is again for the high priority therapies like chronic or antibiotics, or vitamins. With passage of time, this problem should be resolved, as normal operations at full capacity begin.”

Reportedly, during the month of June 2020, many state governments had imposed lockdown in their respective states, and considering the past experience of extended lockdown in various phases, many people opted to make purchases for nearly four to six weeks. Thus, it is likely that it may have an impact on the pharma products purchase pattern in July 2020.

With additional inputs from Usha Sharma