CSIR and AIM sign a LoI to foster innovation

CSIR and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) have come together to collaborate in areas of mutual interest. Towards promoting innovation in the country in various sectors, a letter of intent was signed today between the two organisations, in presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairperson, Niti Aayog; Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog and Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR and other senior officials from both the organisations.

Major areas of mutual interest, among others include:

Supporting world class start-ups through CSIR incubators under Atal Innovation mission initiatives and jointly work on new models of innovation, including setting up of CSIR Innovation Parks.

Stimulating innovation and research in the MSME industry by CSIR in collaboration with ARISE.

Creating problem solving mind-set across schools in India through close cooperation between Atal Tinkering Labs and Jigyasa.

The joint initiatives and collaboration will be implemented through development of Work Plans, which describe specifically the activities to be carried out under this collaboration.