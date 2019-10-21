CPhI Worldwide announces the finalists for the CPhI Pharma Awards

CPhI Worldwide has announced the finalists for the CPhI Pharma Awards. The shortlist spans 13 different categories across the full spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain, including Formulation, Packaging and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The winners of the 16th CPhI Pharma Awards will be announced on the evening of the first day at CPhI Worldwide. The ceremony will take place in The Forum, Congress Centre Messe Frankfurt, Germany (November 5th 2019).

This year’s judging panel – comprised of independent, senior industry experts – have carefully selected the finalists from all the received entries. Subsequently, the winners’ shortlist is packed with forty of the industry’s most innovative companies and individuals who are truly shaping the future of pharma.

Since 2003, the CPhI Pharma Awards, powered by Informa Pharma Intelligence have focused on recognising innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, applauding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies engaged in the design, development, manufacture, production and distribution of large and small molecule drug products. This year, the formulation and packaging categories were the most competitive, with both accolades boasting seven finalists each. View the full list of 2019 CPhI Pharma Awards finalists here: https://awards.cphi.com/finalists/

Tara Dougal, Head of Content at Informa commented: “This year has been a truly ground-breaking year for innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as demonstrated by the quality of the entries for the CPhI Pharma Awards covering all parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain. The judges have tirelessly worked to ensure that all award submissions and their merits were thoroughly evaluated, and I’d like to thank them for all their efforts. Good luck to the finalists and I look forward to seeing many of them at the Awards ceremony on the opening day of CPhI Worldwide.”