CPhI Worldwide 2020 implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’

CPhI Worldwide – organised by Informa Markets – will this year be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard in response to COVID-19. As a leading events’ organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, which include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing systems and onsite monitoring and protection. Informa AllSecure provides everyone with reassurance they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

The Pharma industry is playing a key role in fighting the pandemic, delivering medicines and maintaining vital supply chains globally, so it’s important that we empower the industry with the tools to function as effectively as possible.

“We have worked with our parent company, Informa, to make health and safety a priority at our flagship event later in the year through a range of measures to ensure everyone involved is able to enjoy a safe, hygienic and productive experience. Pharmaceutical professionals rely on their global network of contacts, and we must ensure that as they return to meeting in person – such an essential aspect of finding the right partners to advance medicines to patients – that they can be confident this is supported by the most stringent health and safety systems, delivered in a controlled environment,” commented Orhan Caglayan, Brand Director for CPhI Worldwide.

The Informa AllSecure standard features some 35 detailed protocols, covering Cleaning & Hygiene Countermeasures (prior to stand build, again before event opening and during the duration of the event), Phyiscal Distancing following the Crowd Density Standards (CDS) as set by the Italian government, Communication across all channels and platforms, and Protect and Detect in collaboration with the local health authorities.

We are working with our venue partners to provide deep cleaning both before move-in and the opening of the show floor in order to ensure a safer environment for all. During the event we will provide enhanced cleaning regimes using electrostatic cleaning methods – best-in-class technology used across industries and recommended by leading scientists for large events. Hand sanitiser stations will be positioned throughout the venue and the collection and removal of waste receptables will be increased. The standards are designed to be supervised by an onsite hygiene subject matter expert.

Full details of the prescriptive protocols, guidelines and initiatives for CPhI Worldwide in Milan will be announced over the next few months, and the organiser is continually exploring additional enhanced safety principles for contractors, staff and exhibitors.

“The health and safety of everyone involved at the event is our number one priority, and we wanted to communicate our plans as early as possible. The city of Milan has shown great resilience, and is now leading the international effort for safe visitor environments. These measures are dedicated to supporting the speedy recovery of the pharma industry post COVID-19 and we look forward to welcoming you back to the event,” commented Adam Andersen, Group Director, CPhI Global, Informa Markets.