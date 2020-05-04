CPhI South East Asia rescheduled for November

Read Article

Postponement to provide improved confidence and market conditions for exhibitors and visitors

CPhI South East Asia, organised by Informa Markets, has been rescheduled and will now take place from 4th to 6th November, 2020. The postponement will provide more time for positive business conditions to return, and for global disruption to ease.

“Moving the event to November will further mitigate the impact of ongoing travel restrictions and provide more time for normality and confidence to return to the market. Our aim is to deliver a better overall platform for exhibitors and visitors to engage. It was a difficult decision, but a vital one, to ensure both the safety and integrity of the event,” commented Silvia Forroova, Brand Director, Informa Markets.

Informa Markets will continue to host the event at the Impact, Muang Thong, Thani, and is reaching out to all participants with detailed information.

“It’s a dynamic situation globally, but we have tried to maintain as much communication with attendees as possible and we would like to thank those who participate in, and support CPhI South East Asia. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and help in continuing to deliver the best possible outcome. With this in mind, and to help maintain business relationships in the meantime, we are looking at new ways to stay connected and bring greater value to the South East Asia pharma community,” Forroova added.