CPhI South East Asia rescheduled for July 2020

Read Article

Event move ensures extra precautions and safety measures taken due to outbreak of COVID-19

CPhI South East Asia, organised by Informa Markets, has been rescheduled for the newly confirmed date of July 1-3, 2020 at the IMPACT Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. The move from the original March 4-6, 2020 date was taken after careful consideration and consultation with local government and authorities, and advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in regard to COVID-19.

“CPhI South East Asia is a tremendous event for both Thailand and the Southeast Asian region as a whole, but the safety of our attendees, exhibitors and staff is integral to everything that we do. Following extensive consultation, and in line with the recommended safety measures, we are taking extra precautions and will now host the event in July. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduled dates,” commented Silvia Forroova, Brand Director, Informa Markets.

CPhI South East Asia will continue to provide updates to its attendees and exhibitors through direct communications and on its website in due course. The event will be held at the same venue but will move to the Challenger 2 hall for the newly confirmed date.