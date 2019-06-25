CPhI series reports successful first half of 2019

CPhI China event surges 25 per cent as Asian CPhI editions report robust growth

The CPhI global pharma event series, a part of Informa Market’s Health and Nutrition business, is reportedly continuing to surge ahead in 2019 with its global editions securing increased visitor and exhibitor numbers.

“The events’ successes have harnessed the trend towards increased outsourcing in the pharma supply chain and has directly contributed to an increasingly global industry. Growth in the first half of this year has been particularly impressive at its Asian editions, reported a press release issued by Informa Market,” the press release stated.

At the start of the year, Pharmapack Europe–Europe’s biggest pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery event (Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, France 6-7 February) –witnessed a record 410 exhibiting companies and nearly 5,500 attendees from 75 countries. Moreover, CPhI South East Asia’s (12-14 March) move to Bangkok has seen attendee numbers increase by more than 50 per cent in a year to 7,250, with over 250 exhibitors present.

CPhI Japan, held on 18-20 March, played host to almost 20,000 pharma professionals, alongside 571 exhibitors from 29 countries, up from 450 exhibitors just three-years ago.

CPhI China (18-20 June), one of the three flagship events in the series – along with CPhI India and CPhI Worldwide – is expected to see rapid growth, with attendee numbers rising to 50,000 in 2019, up 25 per cent from last year. In response to the increased demand, CPhI China will welcome 200 additional exhibiting companies compared to its previous edition.

“CPhI has undergone a number of really successful years both in terms of growth and its increasing importance to the pharma industry. What gives the team most pride, is that the new developments we have introduced from co-located events and verticals to new geographic venues are proactively helping the industry grow, and enabling new partnerships and increased learnings.” commented Adam Andersen, Group Brand Director, Pharma, Informa Markets.

Informa attributes this success to its commitment to introducing the latest technological advances and matchmaking tools, alongside tailoring events to audiences in each respective region. Andersen added, “We take a global approach to event creation and look to work with the most prominent regional partners, exhibitors and organisation so that we produce an event that meets their unique business needs.”

Later this year, CPhI Worldwide (November 5-7) will be celebrating its 30th edition at the Frankfurt Messe and is now widely seen across pharma as a barometer of the industry’s health – with substantial growth at CPhI Worldwide indicative of a successful global pharma industry.

Reportedly, CPhI Worldwide has seen a 10,000 strong increase in its attendee numbers, pulling in new audiences from across finished formulations and the biopharma space. In fact, biopharma attendances will be further augmented by the addition of the BioProduction Congress in 2019, which is moving from Dublin to Frankfurt to be part of CPhI Worldwide. The event is now the only global platform covering all aspects of pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and supply chain.