CPhI & P-MEC China to host ‘Virtual Expo Connect’ in June

Empowering international and domestic buyers with an online platform to access the world’s second largest pharma market

CPhI and P-MEC China – co-organised by Informa Markets, CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets – will host a special Virtual Expo Connect from 18th to 24th June, 2020. The new online platform is designed to facilitate ongoing and new business connections in an age of travel restrictions and work from home orders.

The Virtual Expo Connect (VEC) will leverage livestreams and chats to host online exhibitor webinars, matchmaking tools, invited buyer meetings, conference sessions and even virtual factory tours. Running for seven full days, the groundbreaking expo will provide abundant opportunities to break through the challenges of international restrictions and facilitate unlimited connections among global pharmaceutical companies.

“CPhI & P-MEC China will take place later this year in December, but we wanted to explore how we could innovate for our exhibitors and attendees and help them overcome some of the current barriers to doing business with international partners. We are committed to helping the pharma community continue to engage in highly productive meetings. This new online platform is designed to mirror the offerings at in-person events, and will provide one-to-one access to clients and quality leads. We are really excited to host this first digital form CPhI & P-MEC China,” commented Orhan Caglayan, Brand Director – Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets.

The Virtual Expo Connect platform will showcase products covering the entire pharmaceutical industry supply chain, matchmaking 3,000 exhibitors with targeted industry buyers. To further enhance user experiences, digital video meetings will be arranged with buyers, and exhibitors’ latest products, services, technologies are displayed through exhibitor webinars. Detailed company profiles and factory site tours can also be viewed within a new digital showrooms section.

To facilitate continued learning and deliver the latest insights, content and seminars will take place in the form of conference webcasts. Sessions will include presentations from experts on topics as diverse as the global supply chain, foreign trade trends, drug regulations and policies to market access and supervision.

The VEC platform integrates the resources of CPhI global exhibitions, conferences and online communities to bring together pharmaceutical professionals to connect, learn and trade. Informa will deliver this free content service to audiences in over 140 countries and registration will be open from 11th May, 2020. One can register the link: https://www.pharmasources.com/vec/.