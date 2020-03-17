CPhI announces new pharma events calendar for 2020

Read Article

The CPhI Pharma portfolio confirms new exhibition dates for CPhI Japan, CPhI South East Asia and CPhI North America. Following a detailed review of attendee requirements and event feasibility, the organisers have moved quickly to secure new dates for three editions of the CPhI pharma series.

CPhI South East Asia will now take place July 1-3, 2020 at the Challenger 2, IMPACT centre in Bangkok, Thailand, with CPhI Japan being held September 30th until October 2nd, 2020 at the Intex Osaka Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan. CPhI has also taken the decision to proactively reschedule CPhI North America. The event will be moved to September 9-11, 2020 (originally moving from May 5-7) and hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia, US.

The new calendar will ensure the pharma community continues to have events to source, learn and network. Content and conference programmes are planned for each edition and updated agendas will be available shortly. Additionally, the organizers are also exploring bringing digital content options to their audiences.

“We wanted to be as proactive as possible in our approach, reacting quickly and listening to local governments and our audiences – who are our absolute priority. By announcing the three new dates together, we aim to provide more certainty to our exhibitors and visitors, and better information to make more concrete travel and business arrangements for this year’s events,” commented Adam Andersen Group Director of the Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets.

The decision on the new dates has been taken in line with the latest advice from global health bodies, governments and industry on the continually evolving best practice health considerations and ongoing travel restrictions. The organisers are working closely with local authorities to ensure the highest levels of safety for its customers and attendees.

At present, CPhI’s other global events remain unaffected and CPhI Korea, CPhI Middle East and Africa, CPhI India and CPhI Worldwide will all be held on their existing dates. Thanks to the continually improving situation in the country, CPhI China will also take place as scheduled in June, with the exhibition anticipated to run in full as normal. However, the organisers will continue to monitor the global situation extremely closely and remain vigilant in their implementation of preventative measures, as customer and staff health and safety is paramount.

Andersen further added, “your account managers and our customer services teams remain available to help in any way they can. We know how much effort goes into planning, and how important these events are to the industry and your businesses. I would also like to personally thank all our exhibitors and stakeholders. Your continued patience, positivity and support is deeply appreciated, and we will keep you informed so that you can be part of really successful events.”