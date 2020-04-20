CPhI and P-MEC China to be held in December to enable international attendance

Read Article

CPhI & P-MEC China 2020 will take place from 16th to 18th December, 2020 at SNIEC in Shanghai. Initially, it was scheduled from 22nd to 24th June, 2020.

The organisers secured the new date at the request of exhibitors to ensure the event’s continued international character. Nearly one quarter of CPhI and P-MEC China’s attendees come from international markets, and its global audience is a key component to many companies’ strategies in the region.

The new date will provide greater access to international audiences, as, at present, strict travel restrictions remain in place for all intentional visitors to China in response to COVID-19.

“By moving the event to a December date, we provide far greater flexibility and planning time for international executives. CPhI and P-MEC China has grown massively in the last few years and it remains the only truly international pharma ingredients and supply chain event in China, with 20,300+ overseas visits . Rather than host a domestic-only event, we, therefore, responded to the needs of our stakeholders, moving to a time when the event’s unique international pedigree can be better maintained,” commented Orhan Caglayan, Brand Director – Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets.

Content and conference programmes will run at the rescheduled exhibition, with an updated agenda to be made available later in the year.

The organisers continue to listen to exhibitor feedback and are monitoring the global situation extremely closely in order to keep the industry informed. Caglayan added, “It’s our absolute priority to follow government advice globally and deliver safe and successful events. But, we also want to take a pro-active approach so that we can ensure the integrity and quality of the platforms we provide for both exhibitors and visitors.”