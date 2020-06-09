Corning India extends support to frontline professionals and communities amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

To support the urgent needs of frontline professionals working tirelessly to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Corning India donated Infrared Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters and PPE kits to Public Health centers and media professionals and 1 lakh units of Vitamin C tablets for 5000 policemen in Chakan, Pune.

A total of 15 sets of Infrared Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters and PPE kits were donated to the administrative subdivision health officer for subsequent distribution at two Public Health Center (PHC) and 13 sub-centers in the area. Corning has its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune.

“The world is going through turbulent and uncertain times and such times call for community efforts that can manifest hope and resilience. By focusing on the needs of people most impacted, we can better ensure the health and safety of all communities,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India.

“Corning India team’s contribution will support our team’s effort in fighting and ultimately warding off the virus. Our entire team extends our gratitude and thanks Corning India for their contribution towards the safety of our frontline health workers,” said Dr Baliram Gadhave, Tehsil Health Officer.

In line with its community support, Corning India earlier in April provided essential food items for out of work daily wage earners of neighbouring villages to help sustain 100 people for 15 days during the nationwide lockdown.

To support the media professionals working relentlessly to bring out critical information for the public, Corning also donated 80 PPE kits to the local media representatives in the area.

As a responsible corporate partner, Corning India contributed to PM-CARES, the national relief fund established by Prime Minister Modi and to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the state of Maharashtra.

“In such critical times, it is of utmost importance that we support the frontline workers and marginalized sections of the society and support them with the best of our abilities. I am deeply humbled by what our team has accomplished to support frontline workers and communities affected by this crisis”, said Subhajit Das, Plant Manager, Corning Fiber Plant, Pune.

Amid these efforts, Corning remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees and supporting the communities where those employees live and work, while serving the needs of its customers.