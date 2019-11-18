Cole-Parmer India organises ‘Achieving Compliance’ knowledge series

Keeping in mind the direct impact on revenue and brand value, leading pharma, bio-pharma and lifescience companies have begun identifying quality issues before they affect the production.

Implementation of compliance management practices have become a routine within organisations in order to maintain parity with the changes in requirements.

In order to drive this futuristic thought of change and compliance management, a knowledge series called “Achieving Compliance” was organised for stakeholders in India’s pharmaceutical value chain by Cole-Parmer India in Bengaluru. The knowledge series encompassed an outside perspective by an industry veteran Dr Nishodh Saxena, Managing Director, Pharma Knowledge Centre on how compliance is viewed in the pharmaceutical sector.

Several live cases covering, concern areas, impact and cost of non-compliance and data integrity, among others, were discussed during the knowledge series. Being the preferred solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry, Cole-Parmer India has consistently strived to provide compliant solutions in the fluid handling, critical consumables and laboratory equipment’s segments.

Keeping up with the tradition of consistency in delivering quality, combined with the latest, hard-to-find products and value-added services, Cole-Parmer looks forward to delivering an exciting range solutions including the comprehensive range of Masterflex pumps which also includes 21 CFR, clean room solutions, Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR), IoT solutions and range of latex gloves, among others.

Speaking at the “Achieving Compliance” event, Piyush Jain, Director-Sales and Marketing, Cole-Parmer said, “The pharmaceutical industry is constantly evolving, and we, as proud partners, also need to adapt and contribute more to help the industry to cope with change. We hope key initiatives like this will have a positive impact and will also be appreciated by our valued customers. I believe our comprehensive solutions and services in the fluid handling, critical consumables and laboratory equipment’s categories coupled with the new launches, can help us deliver more value to our customers and the pharmaceutical industry move forward.”