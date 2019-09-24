Clariant inaugurates waste water treatment plant in Bonthapally

Innovative specialty chemical company Clariant has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the Industrial and Consumer Specialties (ICS) site in Bonthapally. The new waste water treatment plant at the zero liquid discharge site has the capacity to treat 300 kilolitres of waste water per day.

The WWTP has a host of highly efficient processes to enable purification and removal of contamination at various stages. Effluents are introduced to the WWTP, where it is subjected to biological treatment, ultra-filtration, reverse osmosis, multiple evaporation techniques and agitated thin film drying. With the inauguration of the new WWTP at Bonthapally, Clariant can continue to drive its growth strategy for its Industrial and Consumer Specialties business, while ensuring it continues to focus on sustainability and environment protection.

“Clariant’s philosophy prepares for a better tomorrow for all its stakeholders and the communities it operates in. This investment in the WWTP marks another milestone in Clariant’s commitment towards sustainable business in India, one of its strategic growth markets. We are pursuing a dedicated strategy aimed at increasing and sharpening the focus on BU Industrial and Consumer Specialties in India,” said Adnan Ahmad, Region Head, Clariant in India.

“The new WWTP is in line with our focus to uphold a greener economy. Through the treatment plant, we have reiterated the values we stand for. I am happy to see this being executed successfully and excited about its benefits going forward,” said Atul Sharma, Head of Operations, BU ICS, Bonthapally, at the inaugural ceremony.

The Bonthapally site has the cGMP certification that helps meet customer expectations and ensures the deliverance of the highest quality products and production standards in line with European Union (EU) guidelines.