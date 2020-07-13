Clariant Chemicals’ declares Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 140/- per share

Read Article

Clariant Chemicals, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company announced a Special Interim Dividend on Equity Shares at Rs. 140/- per share i.e., 1400 per cent of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial year 2020-21. This Special Interim Dividend shall be paid on or after July 19, 2020.

“We successfully concluded the sale of our Masterbatches business in Clariant Chemicals, to PolyOne Polymers India, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale. Over the years, we increased the value of this business to bring it to where it is today. My Board and I are now delighted to announce a special interim dividend, to thank our shareholders for the confidence and support they showed by staying with us through the challenges we faced as we continue to build a strong and valuable company.” said Adnan Ahmad, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited.