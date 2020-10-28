Cipla launches ELIFast for COVID-19 antibody detection

Read Article

Cipla announced the commercialisation of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India. It is in partnership with KARWA under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As part of this collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA. And the ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers.

The product will be marketed under the brand name ELIFast. Cipla’s expansive distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by the ICMR, to ensure equitable access.