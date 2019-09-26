Cipla launches daptomycin for injection, 500 mg/vial

Cipla Limited and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc, have announced the launch of daptomycin for injection, 500mg/vial, single-dose vial, AP-rated generic equivalent of cubicin for injection in the United States.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), cubicin for injection (daptomycin for injection) had US sales of approximately $606 million for the 12-month period ending June 2019. The product is available for shipping immediately.