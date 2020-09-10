Cipla Health forays into antifungal product category

Read Article

Cipla Health has forayed into the antifungal product category with the introduction of Clocip. It is a skin infection solution available in two forms, the Clocip Clotrimazole Absorbent Dusting Powder and Clocip Clotrimazole Cream. With antibacterial and antifungal properties, it is indicated to treat skin infections and prevent it from recurring.

Clocip dusting powder is an antifungal agent that can be sprinkled on affected areas to provide relief against problems like ringworm, athlete’s foot and jock itch. Clocip cream is a topical treatment for nappy rash, sweat rash, along with other skin related problems.

Commenting on this, Shivam Puri, CEO Cipla Health said, “People most often neglect skin irritation caused due to excessive sweat and hectic work schedule, which leads to fungal infection that can become serious if untreated for long. Clocip, provides an effective topical solution for fungal infections and help our consumers chase their life goals/priorities without stressing out about the nagging infection.”

Clocip dusting powder is available in 75g and 100g pack priced at Rs 67.50 and Rs 106 respectively, whereas the Clocip cream is a 15g tube priced at Rs 42.50.