Cipla Foundation sets up chemistry laboratory at IISER Pune

Cipla Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Cipla, has funded the set-up of a world-class chemistry research laboratory at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune.

The lab aims to provide practical training in chemistry to undergraduates and researchers in the varsity campus along with support to the national outreach programme for school children. The centre and the labs will help strengthen science education in India by engaging with various stakeholders, including students, academicians, scientists, teachers of schools and undergraduate level science and mathematics.

Dr YK Hamied, Chairman, Cipla, Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation and Prof Jayant B Udgaonkar, Director, IISER Pune were present at the campus for the unveiling of the facility along with senior leaders from Cipla and IISER Pune.

The expansive 27,000 square feet, ground plus two-floor facility has been constructed in an eco-friendly zone in adherence with the green building GRIHA standards. In line with the international standards of chemistry practicals, four state-of-the-art four laboratories have been set up, each appointed with best-in-class equipment including virtual reality functionalities, interactive gadgets, demonstration facilities and more. In addition to academic learning, the facilities will also be utilized for real-life industry-driven research projects and contribute to the latest scientific innovation taking place in the country.

Given the absence of adequate infrastructure for chemistry laboratories in surrounding Pune Municipal Corporation schools and other colleges, lesser privileged students and teachers from these institutions will also be granted access to this facility. The outreach programme will help impart pedagogy training to teachers as well as hands-on science education to teachers and students from schools, colleges and universities. Over 1000 teachers and 5000 students will be reached out to each year.

At the event, Dr Hamied said, “India has the potential to be at the frontier of research and innovation, particularly in the areas of chemistry, healthcare and life sciences. IISER, Pune will certainly contribute to this achievement with the help of state-of-the-art facilities and this means increased responsibility for both the staff and the students to excel.”

Prof Jayant, Director, IISER Pune shared, “This is the first industry and academic interaction with IISER and Cipla and I am sure that this is just the beginning. This collaboration will be more fruitful in the areas of pharma research in the years to come.”

He also mentioned the expansion of the outreach programme especially in training of secondary school students and most importantly, the teachers.