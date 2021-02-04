Cipla celebrates 85 years with the launch of its book ‘Caring For Life: The Cipla Story Since 1935’

Read Article

Cipla announced the lauch of its book ‘Caring For Life: The Cipla Story Since 1935’. This book traces the evolution of the Indian pharmaceutical company, from its humble beginnings in a rented bungalow in the heart of Bombay to the significant global player that it has become today. The story unfolds against the backdrop of tumultuous events across the world and in India, a people’s struggle for independence and the growth of a nation.

Published by The Shoestring Publisher and Pictor Publishing and authored by Tulsi Vatsal, the book embodies the company’s core purpose of ‘Caring for Life’ that has been its guiding force for over eight decades. The story of Cipla is the story of a journey, with unexpected obstacles, course corrections, the journey of a firm that never lost sight of its deeply cherished credo of making its business a force for good.

A compassionate approach to medicine and healthcare that goes beyond the pursuit of profit and growth—this has been the force impelling Cipla’s history over the years. This is exemplified in Dr Yusuf K Hamied’s tireless fight against monopolies, especially for life-saving drugs, and in the Company’s decision to supply affordable drugs for potentially life-threatening diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and malaria.

The book chronicles the efforts of key people who have been instrumental in its success, beginning with its Founder Dr K A Hamied, Dr YK Hamied, M K Hamied and the current visionary leadership of Samina Hamied and Umang Vohra. Readers will also get glimpses of over 400 richly illustrated photographs that will captivate them with an interest in the history of India and Cipla’s seminal role in the evolution of the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Speaking on the occasion of the book launch, Dr Yusuf K Hamied, Chairman, Cipla said, “It gives me great pleasure to see the launch of this book that narrates the remarkable Cipla story. Our story has never been only about making medicines, but also about making a difference in the lives of the patients we serve. The entire Cipla family has been the driving force behind making the Company what it is today through dedication to its purpose. It is my strong belief that values and culture make an organisation great. The difference it makes towards improving lives is the true measure of success. This belief forms the bedrock of all our efforts at Cipla, and is beautifully captured in this book. My sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey with us, as well as to Tulsi and the Cipla team that have collectively brought this book to fruition. As we cherish our legacy and purpose that brought us to this milestone, we also look forward to continue with the same spirit on our path towards improving the quality of life and shaping the healthcare of the future”

As Cipla celebrates the past and looks towards the possibilities that lie ahead, Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla, reflects on the company’s enduring values, “Serving our patients is both a privilege and a responsibility and at Cipla we are reminded of this every single day. Patients are and will always remain at the heart of what we do. As we enter into the next phase of growth, our endeavour is to remain future-focused, innovation-driven with hope, optimism and determination”.

Today, Cipla is at the forefront of combatting global health crises like COVID-19 and the rising respiratory diseases burden, through its wide portfolio of drugs and offerings across the care continuum.

The company has embarked on its future-ready journey, accelerating digital adoption across its operations, deploying automation and analytics and transitioning to local manufacturing and staying firmly focused on its aspiration of becoming global lung leaders.