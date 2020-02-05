Cipla announces unaudited consolidated financial results for Q3 FY20

Read Article

Cipla has announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 31st, 2019. According to a press release issued by the company, the growth across key business drove overall revenue growth of 9 per cent on a year on year basis with adjusted EBITDA at 18.5 per cent and reported EBITDA at 17.3 per cent.

The company also registered a strong growth across both prescription and trade generic businesses with overall business growing 13 per cent year on year while prescription business grew 14 per cent year on year while the trade generics business recorded growth of 7 per cent over previous year. Cipla’s R&D investments stand at INR 308 crores, at 7 per cent of sales.

Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO, Cipla said, “I am happy to report that we have had yet another good quarter:- India business continued its momentum with strong double digit growth in the prescription business; growth coming back in the trade generics business, South Africa’s private market franchise continued to outperform the market significantly and the US generics business retained a healthy share in key assets despite multiple competitive entries. Under our One India vision, we have integrated our formidable prescription & trade generics franchise along with our progressive wellness portfolio of Cipla Health. We have already taken initial actions on portfolio and our leadership structure to leverage the synergies which in the coming quarters will evolve significantly.”