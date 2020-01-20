Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla has announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. “Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Patalganga manufacturing facility of the company from November 4, 2019 to November 13, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection,” the pharma major said in a filing to the BSE.