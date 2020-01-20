Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Following the inspection by USFDA in November last year, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection

Latest Updates
By Press Trust of India
0 20

Cipla has announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. “Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Patalganga manufacturing facility of the company from November 4, 2019 to November 13, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection,” the pharma major said in a filing to the BSE.

Press Trust of India
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.