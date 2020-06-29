Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim to co-market three oral anti-diabetic drugs

Read Article

Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim announced their partnership in India to co-market three new oral anti-diabetics drugs Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin).

Empagliflozin is approved for glucose-control in patients with type-2 diabetes; it is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. The Empagliflozin + Metformin combination Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels.

The Empagliflozin + Linagliptin combination Tiptengio is the world’s first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor. In addition to a strong effect on lowering blood sugar levels, it also addresses multiple pathophysiological defects in type 2 diabetes, and is a big step towards improved management of type 2 diabetes. It will also help in reducing the pill burden for patients and help improve adherence to the prescribed treatment.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to 77 million adults aged between 20 and 79 years with diabetes, ranking second behind China; and is poised to reach 134.2 million patients by 2045. Fortunately, while the number of patients is increasing, so is the awareness among the public to address it. The Indian diabetes market is valued at INR 1,45,451 million and is growing at 10.35 per cent (IMS MAT May 2020) with the oral anti-diabetic market being valued at INR 1,07,354 million and growing at 11.34 per cent (IMS MAT May 2020).