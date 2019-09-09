CII Life Sciences Conclave 2019 to be held in Mumbai

India is aspiring to become $5 trillion by 2025, with pharma and biopharma sector alone having potential to contribute more than $200 billion. To take this giant leap, there is a need for stronger collaboration among the life sciences industry, the government and regulatory bodies. In this regard, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising Life Sciences Conclave 2019 scheduled for 17th September in Mumbai with the theme ‘Being Future Ready: Preparing for a Giant Leap’.

The conclave is a multi-stakeholder platform where top thought leaders shall offer insights on issues essential to the growth of industry and provide a wealth of inputs of strategic relevance. A day-long brainstorming includes industry leaders from both pharma and biopharma sector, think tank, academicians, policy makers and regulators to discuss key areas of interventions including quality, innovations, regulations, policies, competition and overall image of life sciences industry impacting its growth in international market.

As the world is increasingly looking towards India for high quality, low cost, innovative products and solutions, this event shall be an ideal platform for stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on key issues and potential opportunities in both the sectors.