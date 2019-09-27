CII holds session on Canadian Capabilities in the Life Sciences Sector

The Canadian life Sciences sector plays an important role in Canada’s innovation economy. A great number of reputed companies from life sciences industry are distributed across Canada, with clusters in Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver. Some of these companies enjoy leadership position in terms of medical innovations that will improve health-care delivery and patient care. Canada is recognized for scientific excellence in areas such as stem cells, medical imaging, vaccines and allergy research.

In this context, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai organised an Exclusive Session on Canadian Capabilities in the Life Sciences Sector.

The session focused on bringing together industry leaders and technology providers to develop partnerships with Canadian life sciences delegation.

Kashmira Mewawala, Chairman, CII Maharashtra State and Head – Business Development & Chief Ethics Counselor Tata Capital Limited Said that , Bilateral trade between India and Canada has steadily increased for the last 20 years and our relations being robust and vibrant, it has only touched the tip of the iceberg. There is tremendous potential to expand this cooperation to previously unexplored areas and one of which is Life Sciences sector and CII is fully committed in building strong economic partnerships with Canada.

She also added, When India aspires to become a 5$ Trillion economy by 2025, Pharma and Biopharma sector alone have the potential to contribute more than $200 Billion by taking a giant leap through stronger collaboration with our global partners to achieve our ambitious targets.

The interactive session also showcased the immense business opportunities being offered by the Canadian Life Sciences Sector.