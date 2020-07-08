Chromatographic Society of India to host a webinar on LC-MS-MS based Bioanalysis in Drug Development

Read Article

Chromatographic Society of India (CSI) announced that it will host a free webinar on Bioanalysis in Drug Development on Saturday, July 11 at 10 am.

Bioanalysis refers to qualitative or quantitative analysis of drug and/or metabolites and other analytes of interest in the biological matrices. It is an integral part of Drug discovery and Development. Of the several analytical techniques, LC-MS offers the most versatile analytical tool for bioanalysis. The presentation will cover basic understanding of drug life cycle and role of bioanalysis at various stages. It will focus on bioanalysis including understanding of liquid chromatography and mass-spectrometry ( LC-MS-MS) aspects, sample preparation aspects for achieving the desired analytical outcome.

The presentation will also dwell in development, pre-method validation and validation of bioanalytical method, method validation requirements for support in discovery through development as well as application of validated LC-MS-MS method for sample analysis. It will also touch upon some of the special cases that need specific strategies for bioanalysis. Further, a snapshot on the evolution of bioanalytical research, various technologies used in regulated bioanalysis and bioanalytical guidelines will be discussed to provide brief insight into past, present and future of the science of bioanalysis.

The speaker of the webinar will be Dr Srinivas Savale, who is presently the CEO of AIC-LMCP Foundation, L.M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Gujarat University.

He is an acknowledged leader with over twenty-two years of professional experience in drug research, development and compliance, in pharmaceutical organization, CRO set-up and academia. He has expertise in the areas of GxP (GLP, GCP, GMP) compliance including data integrity, gap analysis and resolution for electronic data workflow and IT systems in GxP environment, CRO/Vendor qualification, electronic solutions deployment for automation of bioanalytical/clinical laboratory workflows (LIMS, SDMS)/clinical workflow (Phase I/BA-BE), regulated bioanalysis, biopharmaceutics and early clinical development including bioequivalence for small molecules and biosimilars/biologicals and has been supporting pharmaceutical organizations and CROs in these areas.

Those interested can register by Friday, July 10, by 3 pm.