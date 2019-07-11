Chitkara University Launches New Masters Programme in Pharmacovigilance

Chitkara University has announced the launch of its new two-year master’s degree programme in Pharmacovigilance. It is aimed at creating skilled and competent pharmacovigilance professionals who can work effectively at different levels in pharmacovigilance departments of leading pharmaceutical companies and Clinical Research Organisations (CROs) worldwide.

The programme lets the students learn from the industry experts to get internationally compliance pharmacovigilance training based on defined Pharmacovigilance Competency Frameworks (PCF). The curriculum includes in-depth study of pharmacovigilance-related processes, complimented with hands-on training on ICSR processing, quality management, aggregate report (PSUR/PBRER/ PADER, etc.) writing and compliance management, and, in turn, help students develop internationally-accepted competencies to become world-class pharmacovigilance professionals.

With new drugs being made every day, a career in pharmacovigilance has good prospects. There is no shortage of jobs in this field as high-quality pharmacovigilance practice makes for good business dealing. Students in this field can get jobs in various pharmaceutical companies and earn attractive and handsome packages ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakhs per annum.

The pharmacovigilance students will have the opportunity to work as medical safety writers, system specialists, quality analysts, quality reviewers and scientists, as they grow up the career ladder in pharmacovigilance. They would have the opportunity to work in pharma companies, Clinical Research Organisations, hospitals and healthcare BPOs/KPOs.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “We are happy to announce MSc programme in Pharmacovigilance. Gaining practical real-time experience has been the hallmark of education programmes at Chitkara University. Continuous interaction with industries including leading pharma companies and CROs nationally and internationally and other government organisations for academic, conferences and placements is a special feature during this programme.”