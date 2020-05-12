Childhood vaccines reduce antibiotic consumption in low and middle income countries

Read Article

Researchers at CDDEP, Berkeley, and Imperial College London assessed the impact of PCVs and rotavirus vaccines on antibiotic consumption among children in low- and middle-income countries

Researchers at CDDEP, University of California, and Imperial College London assessed the impact of vaccines recently implemented in the World Health Organization’s Expanded Programme on Immunization on antibiotic consumption among children under five in LMICs. They focused on the effect of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) 10 and 13 and live attenuated rotavirus vaccines to prevent the main causes of ARI and diarrhoea, respectively.

The researchers used data from large-scale household surveys to quantify the incidence of antibiotic consumption among children prevented by PCV10/13 and rotavirus vaccines by calculating the following:

The incidence of antibiotic treatment for ARI and diarrhoea among children in LMICs

The effectiveness of the PCV and rotavirus vaccines in preventing antibiotic use associated with ARI and diarrhoea

The proportion of antibiotic-treated ARI and diarrhoea cases attributable to vaccine-serotype S. pneumoniae and rotavirus, respectively

The study found that PCVs and the rotavirus vaccine are associated with a 19.7 per cent (95 per cent confidence interval, 3.4–43.4 per cent) and 11.4 per cent (4.0–18.6 per cent) reduction in cases of antibiotic-treated ARI and diarrhoea, respectively, among children 24-59 months old. Translated to India, this represents a major reduction in the number of infections.

The vaccines prevent an estimated 23.8 million and 13.6 million cases of antibiotic-treated ARI and diarrhoea per year among children in LMICs under current vaccination coverage levels. Universal coverage of these vaccines could prevent an additional 40 million cases of antibiotic-treated illnesses. Results of this study indicate that vaccines against S. pneumoniae and rotavirus significantly reduce antibiotic consumption among children in LMICs, and support vaccination as a global strategy to combat AMR.

“Despite the current attention on COVID-19, the longer-term infectious disease threat that India faces is on antibiotic resistance. This study, the first of its kind, shows that scaling up the PCV and rotavirus vaccines are among the most effective methods to reduce antibiotic consumption in a country like India” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, Senior Author and Director, CDDEP.

The study titled “Childhood vaccines and antibiotic use in low- and middle-income countries” was published in Nature.