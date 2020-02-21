Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport inaugurates world’s largest and fully automated Export Cold Zone

Read Article

GVK Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) managing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced launch of the world’s largest airport-based temperature-controlled facility – Export Cold Zone. The state-of-the-art terminal encompasses unique facilities for the processing and storage of agro and pharma products.

The first-of-its-kind facility was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Sungita Sharma, Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Central GST in the presence of Guests of Honour, Bhavna Singh, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Civil Aviation and V Rama Mathew, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone – III. The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior officials from air cargo fraternity along with regulatory authorities.

The Export Cold Zone is equipped with truck docks with dock-levellers, spacious acceptance and examination area, automated workstations, X-Ray machines, ULD storage, ballmat system for ULD transfer and cold rooms. The facility can hold over 700 tons at one-time with a combined annual throughput of 5,25,000 tons.

Understanding the rapidly changing climatic changes and compliance requirements, GVK MIAL has ensured that the Pharma Excellence Centre offers an optimal temperature-controlled solution to export pharma products and enable advance technology to expedite handling and quick aircraft connection for transit pharma. The state-of-the-art facility handling both active and passive temperature-controlled pharma movements, offer customer-specific solutions and end-to-end integrated digital systems, and has a team of experienced, dedicated and well-trained staff.

Furthermore, GVK MIAL has introduced an indigenous temperature-controlled transport solution “Cooltainer” for pharmaceutical products on the airport tarmac region in December 2019. The Cooltainer, world’s largest cold chain solution on the airport tarmac can accommodate two main-deck or two lower-deck pallets or a combination of both offering temperature range of +15°C to +25°C or +2°C to +8°C as per product requirement.

GVK MIAL is the first airport in India and the third in Asia to obtain “IATA CEIV Pharma” accreditation, a global industry recognition supporting the air transport industry and is in full compliance with the pharmaceutical manufacturers requirements.