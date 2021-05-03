Centre has so far provided over 16.54 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs for free

Read Article

The Government of India (GOI) has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,79,21,537 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

Apart from it, over 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, 59,70,670 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next three days.

GOI is leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the states and UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach. In addition to test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour, vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of GOI of containment and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from 1st May, 2021.

Registration for the newly-eligible population groups has commenced from 28th April, 2021.