Centaur Pharma reaches to 1mn docs during Anti-Cold awareness week

Centaur Pharmaceuticals conducted a nation-wide campaign to spread awareness about common cold with an intent to urge people to consult doctors, and avoid self-medication. This initiative was highly appreciated by the doctors. The thousand-plus Sinarest salesforce covered over 100,000 doctors and 50,000 chemists in the common cold awareness week in 650 of India’s 727 districts.

Centaur instituted this mass awareness movement 12 years ago and is implemented in Doctor clinics, chemists and through camps in schools and communities to sensitise children and adults about common cold. Leading ENT surgeons and pediatricians relayed the message on Dos and Don’ts of common cold and its prevention through the radio media across 35 cities in India.

Speaking on the occasion SD Sawant, Chairman and MD Centaur Pharmaceuticals said, “Centaur has been a leader in the common cold category with its brand Sinarest and its extensions, for nearly three decades. Common cold causes substantial productivity losses and missed school days because of its high prevalence in related age groups. The condition could at times be indicative of a serious underlying pathology and may lead to complications if unattended. As a category leader, it is our responsibility to create awareness about common cold, its prevention, and the perils of self-medication, through leading doctors.“

The company is India’s 35th largest pharmaceutical company by prescriptions. It straddles the pharma value chain with proficiencies across API, R&D, CRAM, clinical research, formulations, and exports to 120 countries. Centaur has state of the art manufacturing facilities dedicated to regulated markets with US FDA and other global regulatory approvals.

Centaur markets Sinarest, anti-cold brand since 1996, and winner of the AWACS- Brand of the Year Award for Marketing Excellence, consecutively for the past five years.