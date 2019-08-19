CDSCO Deputy Drug Controller arrested by CBI

Dr Naresh Sharma, Deputy Drug Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 18, 2019 to check corruption in the country’s drug regulating organisation.

A press statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) reported that Sharma has been suspended on an immediate effect. “All stakeholders, public and officers shall take cognizance of the fact that CDSCO has the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and is committed to act stringently against any act of corruption,” the press statement said.

Sharma has been booked under the Section RC-29/2019 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Prior to joining CDSCO, he was worked for Dabur Research Foundation. He was also elected as the president of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance’s Delhi chapter in 2018.