CDSCO and USFDA sign MoU

Read Article

In support of global efforts to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi and the US President Donald Trump committed to continue their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection and rapid outbreak response. The two hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to promote access to high-quality, safe, effective and affordable medications for Indian and the US consumers. They also welcomed the conclusion of an MoU which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches.