CDSCO and USFDA sign MoU

The two hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to promote access to high-quality, safe, effective and affordable medications for Indian and the US consumers

By EP News Bureau
In support of global efforts to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi and the US President Donald Trump committed to continue their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection and rapid outbreak response. The two hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to promote access to high-quality, safe, effective and affordable medications for Indian and the US consumers. They also welcomed the conclusion of an MoU which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches.

EP News Bureau
