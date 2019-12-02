CAS launches largest collection of formulations data in India

Formulus incorporates inputs from over 500 research sessions with formulation scientists

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society that specialises in scientific information solutions, has now launched Formulus in India, a collection of formulations sourced from journals, patents and product inserts. Formulus is the new one-stop shop for research scientists looking to search through millions of formulations quickly and efficiently. This product can be a potential gamechanger for India’s pharmaceutical and agrochemical sector because it streamlines and simplifies the time-consuming process of formulating new products and can help new innovations get to market faster. CAS will be holding workshops this week in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to demonstrate its capabilities for formulators and researchers.

CAS has invested millions of dollars over the past three years and conducted over 500 research sessions with formulation scientists in order to develop this tool.

Speaking about the launch, Molly Strausbaugh, Assistant Director, CAS, said, “The new CAS collection of formulations has been curated from information found by hundreds of scientists from numerous sources. This data clearly identifies formulation ingredients and their roles and provides users with critical insights, decreasing development time. By speeding up this process, formulators are able to receive reliable information more quickly, allowing them more time to spend on the real-world challenges they’re trying to solve.”

Over 70 per cent of formulators that tested Formulus confirmed that it helped them narrow focus more quickly and 73 per cent of formulators agreed that it helped them get up to speed about a new product. CAS formulations content can also be licensed for in-house projects and applications. Formulus is integrated with CAS substance collection, detailed supplier specifications and regulatory resources and the data is also being made available in leading CAS solutions STNext and SciFindern.