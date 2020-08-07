Caprion-HistoGeneX and Viroclinics-DDL announce partnership

Read Article

Caprion-HistoGeneX, a CRO providing immunology, proteomics, histopathology and genomics services, and Viroclinics-DDL, a provider of preclinical and clinical trial services for vaccine, antiviral, and diagnostic development, announced a new partnership to offer global, integrated services to support discovery and development of vaccines and antiviral therapies.

The companies said that the new strategic partnership will expand their global capabilities addressing the emerging needs for therapeutic and prophylactic solutions to target infectious diseases including COVID-19. They also informed that by combining their respective expertise, the two companies offer a full suite of specialised services to support vaccine and antiviral studies along with a broad global presence, including sites in The Netherlands, Canada, US, Belgium, UK, Australia, and China.

“We are excited to partner with Caprion-HistoGeneX and combine the unique strengths of our companies to deliver first-class contract research services to our customers developing innovative modalities to combat infectious diseases,” said Davide Molho DVM, the new CEO of Viroclinics-DDL.

“The partnership allows for a seamless, integrated service experience for customers worldwide, with a broad service offering covering all stages of vaccine and antiviral development, ranging from preclinical and in-vitro research models to the deployment of custom-developed and off-the-shelf functional assays for monitoring vaccine efficacy. In addition to leveraging a broad selection of specialised platforms such as viral neutralisation, flow cytometry, ELISpot and immuno-assays, the partnership will also provide access to an extended global network of clinical sample processing facilities across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, along with operational and logistical services including sample management and sampling kits,” said the companies through a statement.

“With our complementary competencies, we are able to fulfil the R&D and clinical outsourcing needs of the market. In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that this joint initiative will bring the vaccine and antiviral testing to the next level,” said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX.