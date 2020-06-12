Caplin Steriles gets USFDA approval for Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP

Read Article

Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phenylephrine Hydrochloride injection USP, 10 mg/mL Single-Dose Vial, 50 mg/5 mL (10mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package, and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), VAZCULEP Injection, of Avadel Legacy Pharmaceuticals.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Phenylephrine Hydrochloride injection USP had US sales data of approximately $45 million for the 12-month period ending March 2020. Caplin Steriles has developed and filed 17 ANDAs on its own and with partners, with nine approvals so far.

Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anaesthesia.

CC Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories commented, “We’re confident of growing well in the US, in terms of filings and revenues. We’re expecting some more ANDA approvals in the current FY which should augment our growth trajectory in the US. A few products in our pipeline are under shortage or for emergency usage, and we hope to receive priority review for those.”