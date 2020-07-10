Express Pharma


Canada subsidiary of Natco Pharma in settlement agreement with Celgene for onco drug

The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement

By EP News Bureau
Natco Pharma informed that its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharma firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The company informed this in a regulatory filing. The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement, the company added.

EP News Bureau
