Canada subsidiary of Natco Pharma in settlement agreement with Celgene for onco drug

Natco Pharma informed that its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharma firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The company informed this in a regulatory filing. The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement, the company added.