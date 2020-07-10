Canada subsidiary of Natco Pharma in settlement agreement with Celgene for onco drug
The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement
Natco Pharma informed that its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharma firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules.
Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.
