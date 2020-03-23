Cadila Pharma’s Kaka-Ba Hospital and Gujarat Police come together to fight COVID-19

Read Article

Kaka-Ba hospital, a part of the CSR wing of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, in association with Gujarat Police distributed masks and sanitizer bottles to the police team in the vicinity of Dholka in the wake of COVID-19.

Kaka-Ba hospital arranged for the distribution of masks for the protection of all police team in Dholka. Since gathering of people is not advisable in the current scenario, along with the masks, an awareness video talking about the virus, how it spreads and the importance of hand washing was sent to the staff through WhatsApp. While self-quarantine is not possible for the police staff, they were informed about the importance of social distancing and what all steps they can take to protect themselves through infographic pamphlets.

“We salute all these heroes who are out there serving the nation in the time of need. It is our duty to give them the right information and help them in any way we can. With the help of this step we hope to help them serve the country better,” said BV Suresh, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

“During these tough times, it is an honour to serve our country. The masks distributed by Cadila Pharma will definitely help us perform our duty better. The awareness video in Gujarati and pamphlets will act as a great source of information for all our staff and help them keep safe while on field” Nitish Pandey, ASP, Gujarat Police said.