Cadila Pharma expands oncology portfolio with biosimilar cancer drug Bevaro

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals recently announced the launch of Bevasizumab biosimilar for the domestic market. Bevacizumab biosimilar is a humanized monoclonal antibody, recommended in multiple indications and will be launched under the brand name Bevaro.

Bevasizumab is used in the treatment of multiple cancers which are common in India like Ovarian Cancer, Glioblastoma Multiforme (a type of Brain cancer), Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Kidney Cancer.

In a commitment to further strengthen the oncology portfolio Cadila’s Bevaro will be made available in a single-dose vial of two strengths, 100 mg, and 400mg.

Cadila plans to launch multiple biosimilar products this year for the Indian market.