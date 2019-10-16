Cadila Pharma wins two Compliance 10/10 awards

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has bagged two awards at the Compliance 10/10 awards hosted by Legasis group on 10th October in Mumbai. The award ceremony honored the companies which consistently meet compliance requirements in their respective industries.

B V Suresh of Cadila Pharma was one of the two awarded the Compliance Evangelist award, which recognises department heads for evangelising the culture of compliance in their organisation, while Rohan Parikh was awarded the Compliance 40 under 40, an award recognising 40 young compliance professionals (under age 40) that have made a significant impact on their profession in achieving corporate compliances.

The jury finalised the winners based on parameters such as level of compliance in the company, timely compliances, efforts taken by the nominated person in achieving corporate compliance and cultural drive or change brought in the company for adhering compliance.

“It is an honour to be the recipient of this award. We at Cadila, make it our priority to follow various guidelines and compliance to ensure the best quality of products and employees’ safety. Getting recognised for our hard work acts as a great motivator.” Shared BV. Suresh, President, External Relations.

The event witnessed the participation of 800 companies including the likes of Tata Group, Birla Group, Reliance Group, Adani Group, SBI group, GMR Group, HDFC group etc.

This recognition comes recently after Cadila Pharmaceuticals won multiple awards at TISS LeapVault Summit and awards for its learning and development initiatives and the ObserveNow Future of Workplace Award for their employee-friendly futuristic workplace. Cadila was also awarded the Brand Leadership Award and Best Employer Brand Award by CMO ASIA, the Best Warehouse Workforce Award, and WorldStar Packaging Award.