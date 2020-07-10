Cadila Pharma launches esomeprazole tablets in India

Read Article

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of esomeprazole tablets for the treatment of hyperacidity and drug-induced gastritis under the brand name Esiloc.

“Esiloc will be 50 per cent more economical, thus making it a superior yet affordable choice. It will be made available in 20 mg and 40 mg tablets,” informed the company through a statement.

Esomeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), acts on the luminal surface of gastric parietal cells, resulting in inhibition of acid secretion. Esomeprazole provides higher rates of healing of erosive gastro-oesophageal reflux (GERD) and sustained resolution of heartburn in patients.

GERD, if untreated, can lead to conditions like peptic ulcer, chest pain, oesophagus cancer and other fatal conditions.