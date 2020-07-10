Express Pharma


Cadila Pharma launches esomeprazole tablets in India

It will be marketed under brand name Esiloc in India for treatment of hyperacidity and drug induced gastritis

By EP News Bureau
Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of esomeprazole tablets for the treatment of hyperacidity and drug-induced gastritis under the brand name Esiloc.

“Esiloc will be 50 per cent more economical, thus making it a superior yet affordable choice. It will be made available in 20 mg and 40 mg tablets,” informed the company through a statement.

Esomeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), acts on the luminal surface of gastric parietal cells, resulting in inhibition of acid secretion. Esomeprazole provides higher rates of healing of erosive gastro-oesophageal reflux (GERD) and sustained resolution of heartburn in patients.

GERD, if untreated, can lead to conditions like peptic ulcer, chest pain, oesophagus cancer and other fatal conditions.

 

