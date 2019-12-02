Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The amalgamation is being done for consolidation of pharma business and merger simplification of corporate structure to avoid duplication of effort and to reduce the overheads and costs of managing separate entities

The Board of Directors of Cadila Healthcare have approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies (ZTL), Alidac Pharmaceuticals, Liva Pharmaceuticals and Dialforhealth India with Cadila Healthcare.

ZTL, APL, LPL and DHIL are the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company. CHL, ZTL, APL and LPL and are engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

The amalgamation is subject to the necessary approvals/sanctions, from the National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Ahmedabad or such other competent authority and shareholders and creditors of CHL, ZTL, APL, LPL and DHIL, if applicable.