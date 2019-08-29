Cabinet approves MoU between India and Gambia on Cooperation in Field of Traditional Systems of Medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Gambia in the field of traditional systems of medicine. The MoU was signed in Gambia on 31st July 2019 during the visit of the President Ram Nath Kovind.

The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between India and Gambia for the promotion of traditional systems of medicine and will mutually benefit the two countries in this field. Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of AYUSH Systems of medicine in Gambia.

As a consequence of the MoU, exchange of experts for training of the practitioners, and scientists undertaking collaborative research in traditional systems of medicine are expected to lead to new innovations in drug development and practice of traditional medicine.